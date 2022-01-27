Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $222.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

