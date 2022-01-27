Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $33.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,842 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $33,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 977.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $167.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $144.67 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

