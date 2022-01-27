Fort L.P. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

NYSE:LMT opened at $388.43 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.61 and a 200 day moving average of $354.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.