Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Acquires £24,900 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($33.59) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($33,594.17).

Shares of KWS stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,482 ($33.49). 219,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,923. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,710.60. Keywords Studios plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,292 ($30.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,366 ($45.41).

KWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,177.20 ($42.87).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

