Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $88.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

HES stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 86,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,912. Hess has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $94.59. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

