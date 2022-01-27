easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 709 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 709 ($9.57) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EZJ. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.71) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.46) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.54) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

EZJ stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 640.40 ($8.64). The company had a trading volume of 5,536,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 566.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 686.15. The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

