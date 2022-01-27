Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.18. 9,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,594. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

