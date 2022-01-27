2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.18% from the company’s previous close.

TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,579. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in 2U by 6.9% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in 2U by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

