ByteNext (BNU) Market Capitalization Hits $815,850.10

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $815,850.10 and $376.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.54 or 0.06737796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.45 or 0.99832131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00053512 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.