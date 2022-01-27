Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

SLGN stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

