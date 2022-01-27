Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soditic Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,075,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,280,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,815,452,000 after acquiring an additional 441,807 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 10,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,460,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,192,703,000 after buying an additional 226,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $17,046,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $294.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

