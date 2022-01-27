Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,765 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.60. 448,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,304,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.03. The stock has a market cap of $833.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

