Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.