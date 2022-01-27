Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $910.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $910.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $917.58.

TSLA stock opened at $937.41 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,044.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

