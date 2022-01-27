Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $556.83. 61,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $603.14 and a 200-day moving average of $536.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

