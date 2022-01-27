SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Cut by Probabilities Fund Management LLC

Probabilities Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 20.2% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.59 on Thursday, reaching $346.05. 375,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,273,771. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $298.59 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

