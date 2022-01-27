Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes $179,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.21. 34,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $173.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.