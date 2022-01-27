1492 Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,700,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,205,000 after purchasing an additional 619,006 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Syneos Health stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.24. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,090. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

