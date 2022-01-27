Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Methanex stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.37. 34,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.00. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Methanex stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

