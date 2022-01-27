Blackhill Capital Inc. Sells 12,800 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Blackhill Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,014,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 61.6% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blackhill Capital Inc. owned approximately 5.40% of Williams-Sonoma worth $711,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $149.43. 5,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.35. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.