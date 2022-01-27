Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,309,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.39 and its 200 day moving average is $166.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

