The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189,223 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of First Bancshares worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 37,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 760,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBMS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $781.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

First Bancshares Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

