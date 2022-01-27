Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 428,431 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 428,431 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 1.5% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $20,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 46.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 643,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 203,563 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 26.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 450,657 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 307,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,572,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

