Majedie Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 2.1% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $28,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,466. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.