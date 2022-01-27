Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 15.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in BlackRock by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

Shares of BLK traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $803.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $893.59 and its 200 day moving average is $899.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

