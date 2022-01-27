OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $692,082.59

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $692,082.59 and approximately $94,966.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.09 or 0.06728003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.74 or 1.00304856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053372 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

