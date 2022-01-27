Sonora Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC opened at $370.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.76.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

