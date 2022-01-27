Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

