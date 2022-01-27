Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,586 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $59,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Southern stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.43. 207,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,168. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.