Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,876 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Nucor worth $52,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,719. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

