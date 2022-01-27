Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,170,000 after purchasing an additional 258,068 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 382,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.21. 136,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.01. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.66 and a one year high of $114.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

