Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

NYSE:D opened at $77.46 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

