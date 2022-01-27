Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,987 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.27. 610,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,056,262. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $262.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.