Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 244,500 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,500 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 1.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BCE worth $66,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BCE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after buying an additional 334,072 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,898,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,940,000 after buying an additional 248,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,504,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

