Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 350,870 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,751,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350,870 shares during the period. TransAlta makes up 1.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $36,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TransAlta by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,181,000 after buying an additional 3,316,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after buying an additional 39,077 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after buying an additional 64,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after buying an additional 571,634 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. 2,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,305. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

