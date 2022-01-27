Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 8.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

CVX stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.27. The stock had a trading volume of 610,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,056,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $262.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $134.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

