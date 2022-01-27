Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stake Boosted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,330 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Colliers International Group worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.20. 7,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $150.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -3.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.63.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

