Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 664 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

