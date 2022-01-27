Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,526. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -781.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

