Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE STZ traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,526. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -781.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
