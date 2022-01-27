Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Largest Position

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 893,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $259,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.06. 53,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,175. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.93 and a 200 day moving average of $305.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

