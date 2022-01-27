Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 170,920 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $149,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.74. 131,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,635. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

