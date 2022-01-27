Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cigna by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 779,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,517,000 after acquiring an additional 202,646 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,141,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after buying an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.92. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

