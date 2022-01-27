Cassia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,278 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $8.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.36. 206,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

