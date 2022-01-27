Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $238.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Nasdaq stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,032. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $134.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.37.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $58,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

