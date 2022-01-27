Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $130.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

KMB traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $137.38. 8,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,143. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.27. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 680,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,352,000 after buying an additional 136,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,059,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

