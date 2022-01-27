WealthShield Partners LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 669,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,199 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 73,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.0% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average is $167.05. The company has a market capitalization of $242.84 billion, a PE ratio of 122.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

