WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 72.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $255.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.