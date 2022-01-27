WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 3,090 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

VEA stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

