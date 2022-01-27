Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

