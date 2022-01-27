CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 794 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,194.23.

AMZN opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,352.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,394.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

